Successive Congress governments neglected Adivasis, says KCR

Construction of Kumram Bheem memorial proves BRS’ high regard for the great Adivasi martyr, says the Chief Minister

November 09, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the successive Congress governments in the past neglected the plight of Adivasis in the erstwhile United Andhra Pradesh, the BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the BRS government had built a memorial at Kerameri ghat in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in memory of the Adivasi martyr Kumram Bheem after the formation of Telangana.

The long cherished dream of tribal people has become a reality with the formation of Telangana and in 2016 our government has carved out a separate district in the name of Kumram Bheem, the great Adivasi leader, who waged a valiant fight for the rights of tribal people with the slogan “Jal, Jangal Zameen”, he said.

Addressing an election meeting in Asifabad town on Wednesday, the BRS supremo said the creation of new district paved the way for effective governance and helped overcome the recurring problem of seasonal diseases, a regular phenomenon in the past.

No one even dreamt that this remote area will have a medical college. The district now has a medical college with 100-bed facility, he said, adding that spacious Collectorate and SP office buildings were constructed in the district headquarters.

Training his guns at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, Mr Rao said the Gandhi Bhavan, the State Congress office, has become an epicentre of protests by the agitated Congress cadre. The aggrieved Congress leaders are protesting against the TPCC president accusing him of selling the party tickets, he charged.

Reiterating his charge that the Congress party was opposing the Dharani portal with narrow political machinations, he said the people of Telangana should be wary of the evil designs of the Congress leaders. Make the anti-farmer forces bite the dust at the hustings, he said calling upon the voters to elect the BRS candidates to ensure continuation of the Rythu Bandhu and the round-the-clock power supply to the agriculture sector.

Earlier, Mr Rao addressed election meetings in Sirpur Kagaznagar and Bellampalli towns to muster support for the party candidates in the fray for November 30 Assembly polls.

