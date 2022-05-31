Success of Telugu states in Civil Services dips

Fewer number of vacancies cited as reason

Fewer number of vacancies cited as reason

Civil service aspirants from the two Telugu States have not secured expected ranks as compared to last year, although it can be considered a ‘decent’ show given the fewer vacancies this year. The results were released on Monday.

That being said, the combined States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh numerically stand at the top in south India, said V. Gopala Krishna, director of Brain Tree-Hyderabad.

Initial estimates

About 35 candidates have made it into various services from both States as per initial estimates.

The best rank for a Telugu aspirant was all India 15th, secured by Yashwant Kumar Reddy followed by Poosapati Sahitya (24th), who hails from Vijayawada and Mantri Mourya Bharadwaj (28th) from Narsipatnam. All three hail from Andhra Pradesh.

Sanjana Simha, who is presently posted as Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, secured all India 37th rank. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The topper among Telangana aspirants was V. Sanjana Simha, who bagged the 37th rank and is likely to get the Telangana State cadre. Having secured the 207th rank last year, she was selected for the IRS and is presently posted as Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax. Her dream of getting into the IAS was successful in the fourth attempt.

Ms. Sanjana did her schooling at All Saints High School in the city and B.Tech in computer science from G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology. She took coaching at La Excellence, according to P. Rambabu of the institute. Her husband, Harsha Mannava, has been a constant support to her success.

Syed Mustafa Hashmi from Hyderabad, who secured the 162nd rank, is a doctor. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Syed Mustafa Hashmi from Hyderabad, who secured the 162nd rank, is the lone minority candidate among the Telugu aspirants. He is likely to get IPS. He did his M.B.B.S and M.S. in General Surgery from Osmania Medical College. He also worked as senior resident at the Government District Hospital, King Koti, and as junior resident at AIIMS, Delhi. He prepared for the exam with the assistance of Mr. Gopala Krishna of Brain Tree.

Vinnakota Srikanth of Analog IAS Academy said that a total 685 candidates have been recommended for IAS (180), IFS (37), IPS (200) and Central Services (242). About 50 candidates of the academy from across the country got selections this year, he said, adding that Ishitha Rathi was the best among them with all India 8th rank.

Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of results.

The written test of Mains was conducted in January 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in April-May this year.

Other top rankers from the Telugu States included Akshay Pillai (51), Kiranmayi (56), Sreepooja (62), Gaddam Sudheer Kumar Reddy (69), Akunuri Naresh (117), Arugula Sneha (136), Bokka Chaitanya Reddy (161), Syed Mustafa Hashmi (162), S. Kamaleshwar Rao (297), Vidyamari Sridhar (336), Dibbada S.V. Ashok (350), Guglavath Sharat Nayak (374), Nallamotu Balakrishna (420), Poluri Sree Lekha (427), Y.V.R. Sasi Sekhar (469), Uppaluri Chaitanya (470), S. Santosh Kumar (503), P. Sravan Kumar (521), Medisetti Ananya Priya (544), Manyala Anirudh (564), B. Akhil (566), Ranjit Kumar (574), Pandu Wilson (602), D. Kudiya Rasu (604), Pavithra Mutyap (608), Banavath Arvind (623), Bachu Smaranraj (676).

IESSD Manoj, who secured the 615th rank, belongs to the physically challenged category.

Akshay Pillay who bagged the 51st rank. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Akshay Pillay, who secured 51st rank, is the grandson of R.K.R. Gonela, who retired as the Special Chief Secretary of the combined Andhra Pradesh state. His parents Sanjay Pillay and Renu Gonela Pillay are senior civil servants in Chhattisgarh.

The RC Reddy Study Circle said that several of their candidates cleared the exams, including 37th ranker Sanjana Simha and 51st ranker Akshay Pillay.

CSB IAS Academy candidates cracked the Civils this year in various categories, according to C.S. Bala Latha, who runs the academy.