Success mantras to effect change

Ever wondered what’s the mantra for the NGOs to succeed in their chosen field?

M. Gopalakrishna, former Special Chief Secretary in the combined State, shared several tips to be successful NGOs in an engaging lecture on ‘Role of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Social Development’ here on Monday.

Delivering the 32nd Dugabai Deshmukh Memorial Lecture at Andhra Mahila Sabha, Mr. Gopalakrishna said it was not easy for an NGO to bring about change in the field that they work without knowledge, technology, communication and credibility.

Best practices

“Home work, hard work, smart work, team work and network is the success mantra. The NGOs must also stick to six Ts – transparency, trust, truth, tolerance, tact and technology. Creating awareness in the community, inculcating positive attitude among people and best practices are other requisites,” he said. Equally important are strong political will, public goodwill and managerial skills.

He later gave away awards to students who won in an essay writing competition on the life of legendary freedom fighter Ms. Deshmukh.