Success comes through hard work: Gopichand

India’s national badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand has underscored the need to always stay focused on delivering quality work.

“We should always focus on delivering quality work, irrespective of whether the work assigned is big or small. Also to succeed in every field, one needs to understand the formula to win,” Mr. Gopichand said, while addressing the first edition of Brand Summit organised by CII Telangana here on Friday.

The summit, with ‘Building and Managing Brands in a Disruptive and Digital Era’ as its theme, discussed the importance of brands in creating value to organisations. Pointing out that success comes through hard work, Mr. Gopichand said, “We started coaching 25 very young players in 2004 in badminton and after ten years, at least ten of them played top 30 global tournaments.”

Addressing the summit, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel said that the police department was working to create a friendly atmosphere for women in the State.

Chairperson of the Brand Summit and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Suchitra K. Ella said brands have an incredible role in creating value for the institutions.

