‘Suburbs high on growth, low on amenities’

HYDERABAD

25 November 2020 00:28 IST

Ex-district chief of BJP-Rangareddy points out glaring infra gaps on periphery

The TRS government claims to have spent ₹67,000 crore on the city’s infrastructure but that is not visible in the suburbs or erstwhile municipalities which were joined to form Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) although it has seen high growth in the past two decades, said senior BJP leader S. Malla Reddy, who was Rangareddy district chief for several years. In this exclusive interview, he insists that his party will correct the deficiency if voted to power. Excerpts:

Why do you think suburbs are important in this election? Advertising Advertising

We are sure of doing well both in the core city and suburbs because of the changed political scenario.

The Dubbak byelection win showed we are the alternative to TRS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s policies and corruption-free governance favour us.

Rangareddy district in original shape is where the city has expanded tremendously yet basic amenities like roads, drinking water, sewage and other big projects have eluded this area.

But, TRS government claims to have taken up many works.

Not a single flyover has come up in areas of Kapra, Alwal, Qutbullapur, Rajendernagar and other areas except at Kukatpally and L.B. Nagar. Suburbs generate a lot of revenue because they host business establishments and industries but have seen little civic infrastructure improvement. Kompally, Aramghar and Amberpet flyovers are being taken up through Centre’s funds. TRS projects veer around Durgam Cheruvu or Gachibowli where their favoured realtors have projects.

What needs to be done to develop the suburbs on par with core city?

Traffic has increased tremendously to and fro but public transport is negligible. TRS government did not bother to give ₹300 crore as its share for completing MMTS Phase-II which connects Medchal, Ghatkesar and Shamshabad, providing affordable and eco-friendly transport. It can carry 5 lakh passengers a day. Metro rail needs to be expanded till Patancheru, Qutbullapur, Hayatnagar and Rajendranagar if the city is to be decongested.

Most areas face acute drinking water supply because the next two phases of Godavari water scheme are yet to be grounded. The two proposed balancing reservoirs outside Outer Ring Road are delayed. Connecting Singur with Konda Pochamma reservoir will solve a lot of issues. Underground sewage network is limited to a few areas and need to be expanded. So do stormwater drains. River Musi clean-up too is imperative.

How about housing for the poor?

Two-bedroom housing projects have been taken up in a few places but not yet handed over to any beneficiary. Even more shocking is the utter neglect of the nearly-complete Rajiv Swagruha housing with at least 4,000 flats which can sold to the middle class section if the government shows initiative.

How do you plan to develop infrastructure if elected to power?

We are promising drinking water connection to every household, total sewerage network, internal and radial roads, traffic signalling system etc. Funds can be given directly to the local bodies under 15th Finance Commission. Centre’s funds are also available for many schemes.