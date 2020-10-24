Subsidised onion to be sold in Rythu Bazars at ₹35 per kg

In an attempt to provide some relief to consumers from the spiralling price of onions, which is around ₹100 per kg in retail, the State government has started sale of onions on subsidy at ₹35 per kg, in eleven Rythu Bazars in the city from Saturday.

Minister for Agriculture and Marketing Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, in a statement issued on Saturday, said arrangements have been made to sell the subsidised onion at ₹35 a kg to consumers in Rythu Bazars. Every consumer can get a maximum of 2 kg of subsidised onions by showing their identity cards such as Aadhaar, voter ID and others at the counter.

The minister said the government intervention would not only provide the pricey commodity at a subsidised rate to consumers, but would also help control the onion prices in the open market – at least prevent it from shooting up further. Stating that the onion crop has been damaged badly in the recent rains, the minister said the Centre had also banned hoarding of the commodity and fixed limits of stocking by the retail and wholesale vendors.