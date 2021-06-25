Sub-standard seed seized

With the arrest of seven persons, the Cyberabad police on Friday busted two gangs supplying spurious and expired seed worth ₹2.07 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, Special Operations Team of Shamshabad zone intercepted a goods vehicle at Shadnagar toll plaza and seized 1.5 tonnes of BG II cotton seed while their counterparts in Balanagar zone raided a house and seized 1.54 tonnes of spurious BG III cotton seed, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said. Later, they raided Gubba cold storage and seized 14.4 tonnes of expired maize, paddy and bajra seed of Invicta Agritech tech India (Anjaneyulu) and Deccan core crops science (Subrahmanyam). The accused apprehended by the SOT Shamshabad are Kanala Mahesh (39), a farmer and raw seed supplier from Kurnool, and Gollapedda Doddanna (37), and Chakali Jayanna (35), both farmers and raw seed suppliers from Bingidoddi village of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

While those apprehended by the Balanagar SOT are Shaik Kalesha Vali (35) ran seed business from Athvelly Medchal, Pulyala Ravi (43), Pedhi Purnachander (51), and Shaik Ghouse Lajam (39) are farmers from Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Mr. Sajjanar said Shaik Kalesha Vali would take rejected seed from companies through agents/organisers and package the seed in fake pouches of different companies which are having high demand in market and sells the same to farmers. Kanala Mahesh transports spurious seed and acts as a mediator.