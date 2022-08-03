Sub-inspector on patrol duty attacked  

An on-duty sub-inspector at the Marredpally police station was attacked by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Wednesday.

SI Vinay Kumar suffered a stab wound on his abdomen caused by a blunt object. He was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and discharged around noon.

According to police, the incident took place around 3 a.m. when Mr. Kumar was on patrol duty. Two persons, suspected to be property offenders, attacked him when he approached them to question about their suspicious movement.

Efforts were on to nab the suspects. Police have registered the crime and pressed charges of attempt to murder, assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty and under provisions of The Arms Act.