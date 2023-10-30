ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector of police trapped by ACB while taking bribe

October 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

Mamada Sub-Inspector of Police Koreda Raju of Nirmal district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a farmer, at his chambers in the police station on Sunday.

Koreda Raju allegedly demanded and received the bribe amount from the complainant, S. Tirumal, a farmer from Anantapet village of Nirmal district, for issuing 41-A Cr.PC notice to the complainant’s brother S. Satish and to his cousin S. Suresh in a case registered under Sections 290 (public nuisance) and Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, ACB sources said.

The ACB officials registered a case against Raju on graft charges. Further investigation is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US