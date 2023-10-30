Sub-inspector of police trapped by ACB while taking bribe

October 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - NIRMAL

Mamada Sub-Inspector of Police Koreda Raju of Nirmal district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a farmer, at his chambers in the police station on Sunday.

Koreda Raju allegedly demanded and received the bribe amount from the complainant, S. Tirumal, a farmer from Anantapet village of Nirmal district, for issuing 41-A Cr.PC notice to the complainant’s brother S. Satish and to his cousin S. Suresh in a case registered under Sections 290 (public nuisance) and Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, ACB sources said.

The ACB officials registered a case against Raju on graft charges. Further investigation is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT