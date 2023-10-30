HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sub-inspector of police trapped by ACB while taking bribe

October 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

Mamada Sub-Inspector of Police Koreda Raju of Nirmal district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a farmer, at his chambers in the police station on Sunday.

Koreda Raju allegedly demanded and received the bribe amount from the complainant, S. Tirumal, a farmer from Anantapet village of Nirmal district, for issuing 41-A Cr.PC notice to the complainant’s brother S. Satish and to his cousin S. Suresh in a case registered under Sections 290 (public nuisance) and Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, ACB sources said.

The ACB officials registered a case against Raju on graft charges. Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.