Sub-inspector lands in ACB trap

A sub-inspector of police working under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate was allegedly caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 20,000.

Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau who caught SI V. Yadagiri, posted at the Miyapur Police Station, said that he had demanded and accepted the alleged bribe money from a complainant identified as Shaik Saleem to exclude his employee from being named in a cheating case. Station bail for the employee was also sought. All this transpired in SI Yadagiri’s chamber in the Miyapur Police Station.

He is being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.