Sub-Inspector held for rape attempt on probationary SI

The victim was undergoing training in Mahabubabad district.

A 2014-batch Sub-Inspector working in Mahabubabad district was taken into custody for allegedly trying to rape a probationary SI in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The 29-year-old victim, who was allotted to Warangal Police Commissionerate, was undergoing practical training in Mahabubabad district and was attached as Station House Officer (SHO) of Maripeda police station in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said that around 11.40 p.m. on Monday, Maripeda SI Polireddy Srinivasa Reddy called the probationary SI and informed her about illegal transportation of black jaggery. Black jaggery is the primary ingredient used to prepare gudumba (arrack). He sent messages on WhatsApp several times and deleted them after she read them.

The accused officer asked the woman to wear civvies and arrived in a private vehicle. When the victim asked him about other officers who should be part of the raid, he told her that he got a tip-off from a credible source and can’t inform his colleagues at the PS, as there was a chance of information leak. “He told her that he was carrying his official pistol in case of any untoward incident,” Dr. Joshi said, quoting the woman. She believed his version, and got into the car. Later, he took her to an isolated place, about 7 km from the PS, and allegedly started misbehaving with her. Mr Reddy allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was seated next to him in the passenger seat and tried to force himself on the woman, police said. He also tore her clothes.

“Despite the woman strongly resisting his inappropriate act, the SI tried to rape her. After constant resistance, he dropped her at her place around 2.45 a.m. and returned to his house,” Dr. Joshi said.

On Tuesday around 11 a.m. the victim met the Police Commissioner and narrated the whole incident. Soon, Dr. Joshi directed Mahabubabad SP Koti Reddy to register a case under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Mr Reddy and take him into custody.

The officer said that the victim suffered external injuries and reddish marks were visible on her face, neck and hands.

In a swift action, the accused officer was placed under suspension of Inspector General of police (North zone) Y. Nagi Reddy. “He also threatened her to stay with him. Being a disciplined police officer, he misbehaved with the victim and thereby violated Rule 3 of the TSCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964,” Mr Nagi Reddy mentioned in the Suspension Order copy.

Earlier in the afternoon, activists of the Mahila Congress led by its president Sunita Rao staged a flash protest in front of the DGP’s office in Hyderabad demanding action against the erring police officer.