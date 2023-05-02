HamberMenu
sub inspector, driver die as police jeep overturns near Eturunagaram

May 02, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a sub inspector, were killed and a constable was injured when the police jeep they were travelling in overturned on National Highway 163 at Jeedivagu in Eturunagaram mandal on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Indraiah (58), a sub inspector attached to Eturunagaram police station and a native of Pulivelpula village in Hanamkonda district, and Raju (36), a private driver and a native of Katapuram in Mulugu district. The injured police constable was admitted to MGM hospital in Warangal; he is said to be out of danger.  

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was heading to Mangapeta from Eturunagaram.

Senior police officers visited the accident spot near Eturunagaram and the injured constable at MGM hospital in Warangal later in the day.

