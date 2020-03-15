Study taken up on development of schools: Minister

HYDERABAD

15 March 2020 23:38 IST

Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy told the Legislative Assembly on Sunday that the Education department has taken up a study on developing schools on the lines of those in Delhi so that a pilot scheme could be taken up in some urban schools.

Replying to the debate on voting of demands for grants, she stated that the government was also planning to introduce biometric attendance system for teachers and students in schools and colleges. Stating that education in government sector had improved in leaps and bounds after formation of Telangana State, the minister said people were approaching legislators seeking admission for their children in government residential schools after taking them out from private schools.

Along with the allocation made by welfare departments for their educational institutions, the total allocation for education would come to ₹16,450 crore, she noted.

Minister for Health E. Rajender said the State government was working towards strengthening the medical and health system at all levels and the fact that 84 public health centres (PHCs) had secured quality certification given by the Centre besides bringing down maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate was an indication of improved condition of the health sector in the State.

The minister asked the people not to get panicky over non-availability of masks as they were not needed for every one. He explained that partial shutdown of some establishments and educational institutions had been taken up in the wake of coronavirus spread, although it was in very small scale in the country, only as a precautionary measure.

The House voted demand for grants pertaining to 25 departments with an outlay of ₹89,687.55 crore after the day-long debate.