Study on nutrition deficiency among farmers planned

In a bid to identify nutritional deficiency among farmers as well as their energy consumption and time spent on working in the fields, the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is set to undertake a study in association with the National Institute of Rural Development–Panchayat Raj (NIRD-PR) and University of Reading, UK.

Diet gap

Though farm productivity in the past few decades has increased due to various initiatives, translating into increase in incomes of farmers, it has failed to contribute to a nutritious diet for farmers.

Hence, it is presumed that the intake of nutritious food is relatively less considering the hard work that the farmers put in.

The study would focus on physical activity by farmers, hours of work they put in, how much women farmers work in addition to attending to domestic duties, food consumption, diversity in diet etc. The parameters being used for assessment of physical activity was prepared in 1980 and there is an urgent need to redefine the parameters for classification.

Sample villages

The study would be conducted in select villages of Telangana’s Adilabad district and Koraput in Odisha by a team of experts.

The villages identified in Utnoor mandal are Chanduri, Kommuguda and Mathatiguda.

Accelerometers/ actigraphs and heart rate monitor machines would be used for the study. As many as 30 small, marginal and big farmers from each State would be involved in the study to be conducted over three days each during weeding, harvest and post-harvest phases. It would also include children aged between three and five.

“The purpose of the study is to identify nutrition deficiency, energy expenditure and time being spent by farmers for each work. Once identified, we may be in a position to address these problems,” R. Padmaja, senior scientist (gender research), ICRISAT, told The Hindu.