Study focuses on pedestrian safety

‘52.4% deaths took place while crossing road; case for following Indian Roads Congress guidelines’

A study reveals that as many as 52.4% of pedestrian fatalities were recorded after they were hit by vehicles when they were crossing the road. The highest number of fatalities of pedestrians was recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Charminar and Serilingampally zones.

The study, an analysis of fatal pedestrian crashes from 2017 to 2019, based on FIRs, was done by the Footpath Initiative, a project of transport researchers Varun Sridhar and Anusha Chitturi, which seeks to bring about awareness on issues connected with pedestrian safety.

The study analyses 568 fatal pedestrian crashes in 127 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Several wards of L B Nagar zone were excluded on account of lack of information.

Data also shows that 18% of pedestrian fatalities occurred after they were hit by vehicles when they were walking on the roadside.

The study reveals that 135 fatal pedestrian crashes were recorded in Charminar zone.

‘Possible reason’

As much as 76.2% of these crashes were seen on arterial roads. Of this, 66% of fatalities occurred while pedestrians were crossing the road.

These crashes were seen along the Inner Ring Road (IRR), which has several business establishments and places of worship on either side. This was observed to be a possible reason for vehicle-pedestrian crashes.

A large number of crashes occurred at the intersection of the IRR and Old Kurnool Road and IRR leading to Aramghar crossroads.

Meanwhile, the Serilingampally zone recorded 73% fatal pedestrian crashes which occurred on arterial roads.

A large number of these crashes were recorded on National Highway 65.

The study records that this stretch has been recognised as dangerous for pedestrian movement as per a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways document.

In a different trend, in the Khairtabad zone, fatal pedestrian crashes were fewer on arterial roads.

Here, 51% of fatal pedestrian crashes were recorded on roads other than arterial ones. National Highway-65 was flagged yet again in the Kukatpally zone as there were 19 fatal crashes recorded along the Miyapur-Balanagar stretch.

“The solution is to have mid-block crossings and to prioritise Indian Roads Congress – 103 guidelines which are guidelines for pedestrian facilities. The guidelines provide for mid-block crossing every 80 m to 250 m which should be put in place. Additionally, refuge islands will help a great deal and will reduce pedestrian crashes,” Mr Varun Sridhar opined.