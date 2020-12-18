Study claims Chlorhexidine mouthwash kills 99.9% of virus

HYDERABAD

A preliminary laboratory based research undertaken by Dr. HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences, Panjab University, with CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) shows that one of the most routinely used mouth rinses, Chlorhexidine, has proven to be effective against SARS CoV2.

The study “Chlorhexidine: An effective anti-COVID mouth rinse” was supported by pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Design Innovation Centre, Panjab University.

Studies have shown SARS CoV 2 virus colonises in oral and nasal cavities. Mouth rinses can be an effective way to reduce the colonisation and possibly reduce the transmission of infection. Public at large has become very conscious about oral hygiene in these COVID times so as to prevent SARS CoV2 infection, a release on Thursday said.

Chlorhexidine is a gold standard mouth rinse due to its broad spectrum bactericidal and virucidal properties. This study was aimed at providing an insight into the effectiveness of Chlorhexidine 0.2% against SARS CoV2, through an analysis in a laboratory. It was observed that, chlorhexidine digluconate mouth rinses in 0.2% concentration kill more than 99.9% of SARS CoV 2 virus in minimal contact time of 30 seconds, the release said.

Dr. Ashish Jain from Dr. HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences, author of the study, said, “Our study revealed that a mouth rinse with the required concentration of Chlorhexidine killed coronavirus within 30 seconds after being exposed in a laboratory. These are the initial results from the lab studies and need to be verified through clinical studies.”