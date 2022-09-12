Hyderabad

‘Study Abroad’ fair held at GITAM

A ‘Study Abroad’ fair was held at GITAM Deemed to be University on Monday. Representatives from Columbia (Engineering and Applied Science), NYU-Tandon School of Engineering, Boston University and George Washington (GW) Engineering attended the fair to provide information about their academic programmes, facilities, experiential learning, student life, applications requirements, tuition fee and financial aid (scholarships).

They have promised to provide GITAMites the application fee waivers and special scholarships for those applying on the spot. They interacted with students, explained their USP and answered the questions.

Director of Career Guidance Cell Nathi Venukumar hosted the event.


