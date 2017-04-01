Students urged to carry forward OU’s rich legacy

CPI(M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury urged the latest crop of students from the centenarian Osmania University (OU) to carry forward the institution’s legacy of progressive politics.

Addressing the OU Progressive Alumni Meet on Friday in prelude to the centenary celebrations of the university, he said the present generation has a big role in protecting the secular democratic republic that is India, by fighting the “intolerant regime”.

Attempts are being made in all fields to turn the country into ‘Hindu Rashtra’, one among which is to shut down the universities where the Left is strong. Mr. Yechury attributed the reduction of Ph.D. and M.Phil seats to a tenth in the Jawaharlal Nehru University to the “same conspiracy”.

Learning experience

Recalling his brief association with the OU, he said the debates initiated by progressive politics in the late sixties have resonance even now. Calling it a “great learning experience”, Mr.Yechury remembered that the slain student leader George Reddy’s classes on Marxism-Leninism were the most attended, and students came down even from Nizam College to listen to him. He expressed the hope that the Communist parties will unite some day in future.

Virasam founder and poet Vara Vara Rao said the OU students were true successors of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He reminded that the Comrades Association was set up in 1939 by Raj Bahadur Gaur, Alam Khundmiri and Makhdoom Mohinuddin, all of whom were from the OU.

Revolutionaries

It was not just a coincidence that the University was born in the year the Bolshevik Revolution succeeded in Russia, he asserted, and said the campus was the breeding ground for revolutionaries who fought in the Telangana Armed Struggle.

Revolutionary balladeer Gaddar recalled his days in the OU Engineering College, and the time when he was radicalised owing to the charged up campus atmosphere. Conspiracies were on to reduce the importance of the university now, he said. He urged students to remove the “chips of imperialism” from their brains.

CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy observed that universities across the country were becoming battle grounds again and freedom of expression was under attack. Citing the recent conviction of Maruti Suzuki workers, Mr.Reddy said absence of trade unions led to violence.

Values of secularism

Veteran student leader and film maker Burgula Narsing Rao lamented the obliteration of Urdu as medium of instruction from the university, and recalled how they, as a group, led the agitation against the move to impose Hindi on the university.

The right wing has been strengthened owing to the multiple splits in the Communist parties, Mr.Rao observed, and said there is an urgent need to spread the values of secularism and democracy among the common people so that they remain deeply entrenched.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, K.Lalitha from ‘Anveshi’, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu Univeristy VC S.V.Satyanarayana and trade unionist Pradeep Burgula shared their experiences as alumni of the university.