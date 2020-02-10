Students test skills in abacus, Vedic maths competitions

Viswam Edutech School Labs organised a state-level abacus and Vedic maths competition at Hindu Public School in Sanath Nagar on Sunday.

Over 400 students from about 220 schools selected from across the State showed their mettle and solved basic to complex maths problems with simple bead movements and remarkable Vedic math techniques.

Telangana Recognised Schools’ Management Association president P. Sudhakar, Hindu Public School principal T. Radhika, Viswam Edutech chief executive officer P. Hari Charan and technical head R. Vinod Kumar attended the programme. Mr. Sudhakar emphasised the need to organise such competitions to encourage and help students improve their mathematical skills.

“Abacus and Vedic maths increase speed and accuracy and make a student become a mental calculator himself, besides boosting his/her self confidence and improve memory,” Mr. Hari Charan said, adding that students, who excelled in this competition, would participate in Viswam Edutech’s national-level competition to be held in Indore soon.

The grand finale is scheduled to be held in Malaysia on October 4.