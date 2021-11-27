Students test positive, Mahindra University campus closed

The Mahindra University has closed its Hyderabad campus for physical classes after 30 students and staff were found COVID positive.

Students have been asked to vacate the hostels and go home to take online classes. Those who tested positive have been kept in isolation. The entire semester is likely to be held online as the university authorities have taken up sanitising the campus, according to a student who joined the law course recently.

Students claimed that about 1,700 were tested for the virus and about 30 were detected with infection. Though most of the students have taken two doses of vaccination, the problem was with new students who arrived recently. They were either not vaccinated at all or have taken a single dose. Lot of students are under 18 years of age and have not taken any dose.

The university is in Bahadurpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad and the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) concerned has visited it to take stock of the situation. The university is promoted by Tech Mahindra.