Students stage protest against CAA, NRC in Osmania University

A large gathering of students from different parts of the State under the aegis of several student organisations protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens on the campus of Osmania University here on Monday.

Slogans raised by the students against the two laws rent the air in front of the iconic Arts College building. The students demanded repeal of the two laws during the protest that continued well beyond the sunset, in spite of cold weather. Students from every stream -- including engineering, medicine, sciences, law and humanities turned up in large numbers for the “Maha Garjana’’ organised by CAA-NRC Protest Committee of Student Unions. Speakers at the protest alleged that the CAA is aimed at giving citizenship selectively to illegal immigrants on the basis of religion.

People cutting across party lines and social sections demanded that the Centre repeal the CAA stating that it is anti-constitutional and illegal.

The meeting saw the presence of “hijabi sheroes” of Jamia Millia Islamia participating as guests.

Speaking at the protest, State president of Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) Talha Faiyazuddin termed the amended legislation a slap on the secular and democratic ethos of the Constitution. He observed that the CAA was not just anti-Muslim but anti-constitutional too.

He expressed the hope that the Supreme Court would strike down the law and the struggle would continue till it is withdrawn. The SIO leader criticised the attempts being made to communalise the issue and make it a conflict between Hindus and Muslims. He termed nationwide NRC exercise as an assault on the dignity of every Indian citizen.

The protest concluded with unanimous adoption of 12 resolutions calling the government to repeal the CAA and to promise that the NRC would not be implemented.