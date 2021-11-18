Students stage dharna for RTC services

Students hanging precariously to a moving bus.

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 00:59 IST

Scores of students in Aushapur have taken up the cudgels to highlight what they say is an inadequate access to public transport. With fewer and overcrowded buses, they were forced to stage a sit-in and demand more buses to reach their respective colleges.

The issue came to light after students who identified themselves a Immarasu Prashanth and Bomma Adarsh, among others, shared video clips of the dharna on Twitter. The latter spoke to The Hindu and explained the lack of easy access to public transport.

According to students, there is a paucity of buses along the Ghatkesar – Aushapur route. The Telangana State Road Transport buses which ply the roads are Palle Velugu buses.

“Firstly, the frequency of buses is low. Then whenever the buses arrive, they are already packed, meaning we cannot get on them. This is a big problem. It gets difficult for students to board buses and we are late in reaching colleges,” Mr Adarsh said. He also tweeted the issue and tagged Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Students claim that between 200-300 students grapple with this problem. They also said that students are primarily from Anurag College of Engineering, Aurora’s Scientific and Technological Institute and Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology.

“We staged dharna on Tuesday. There was an exam on Wednesday and so we could not do anything. But the problem is yet to be looked into. On Twitter, the RTC responded saying that the issue is pending,” a student said, adding that they are late to college by at least 30 minutes on a daily basis.

Those who are aware of the developments said that most students are bus pass holders which are valid on city ordinary buses, and opined that the general passes be accepted on Palle Velugu buses as well.

For their part, TSRTC’s Chengicherla Depot conducted a route survey and earmarked buses which will be available to students at 8.45 a.m., 9.00 a.m. and 9.15 a.m.