Students sponsored by NMDC complete nursing course

A total of 80 tribal girl students sponsored under public sector mining major NMDC’s Balika Shiksha Yojana received their General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and B.Sc (Nursing) certificates at the convocation ceremony organised here on Friday.

The scheme, to sponsor poor tribal girl students from Bastar division of Chhattisgarh pursue a nursing course at the Apollo Institute of Nursing in Hyderabad, is being implemented since 2011-12.

A corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the scheme has benefited around 400 tribal girl students from socio-economically disadvantaged sections of communities residing around NMDC’s operations in Bastar. On completion of their course, the students are being placed in several government and corporate hospitals across the country.

Congratulating the students who received certificates, CMD Sumit Deb said, “I hope these young women go on to become agents of change in their communities, like their seniors.”