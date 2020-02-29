Students showcase their painting skills

Students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School of Fine Arts, Malkajgiri, showcased their paintings in ‘Strokes’ — the painting exhibition organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU).
The exhibition was inaugurated by Thota Vaikuntam , a renowned artist and the works of the students were witnessed and appreciated by various art lovers and professionals.
Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar visited the exhibition and appreciated the works of the children. Rahul Bojja , Secretary, SCDD, was amazed by the innovative ideas, strokes, themes and modes used by the children.
Art experts Linga Raju Gone, Ramesh and Vikram Raj Savati taught distinctive techniques to enhance the artistry of the children, according to Mentor of the TSWR SFA M. Manju Latha. She said children were encouraged to see visitors buying their exhibits.
