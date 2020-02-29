Hyderabad

Students showcase their painting skills

Students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School of Fine Arts, Malkajgiri, showcased their paintings in ‘Strokes’ — the painting exhibition organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU).

The exhibition was inaugurated by Thota Vaikuntam , a renowned artist and the works of the students were witnessed and appreciated by various art lovers and professionals.

Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar visited the exhibition and appreciated the works of the children. Rahul Bojja , Secretary, SCDD, was amazed by the innovative ideas, strokes, themes and modes used by the children.

Art experts Linga Raju Gone, Ramesh and Vikram Raj Savati taught distinctive techniques to enhance the artistry of the children, according to Mentor of the TSWR SFA M. Manju Latha. She said children were encouraged to see visitors buying their exhibits.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 10:10:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/students-showcase-their-painting-skills/article30952545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY