Students showcase skills at Young Managers Talent Hunt

EduAccess in association with The Hindu FIC conducted Young Managers Talent Hunt (YMTH) at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan for final year degree and engineering students across the city.

The event was to encourage students to execute and showcase their skills in personality development, team building and research among other aspects.

Students from over 100 colleges participated in the contest.

Winning big

Roshan Mathew of Loyola Academy won the first prize of ₹25,000 while Baruh Sharma of Vignan Jyothi Degree College finished in second place, winning ₹10,000. Gulnaaz from Government Degree College, Begumpet, won the third prize of ₹5,000.

In the best team presentations, Loyola Academy walked away with the first prize of ₹25000 while Villa Marie College won ₹10,000 as runners-up. Badruka College bagged the third spot, winning ₹5,000 cash.

Zarar and Ritu Zarar from ICBM-SBE were the chief guests. B. Srinagesh, professor of Geography and director of UGC/HRD, Osmania University, gave away the prizes to the winners.

The event was supported by ICBM-SBE and Siva Sivani Institute of Management.