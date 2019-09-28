Students rejoice in Bathukamma festivities

Various educational institutions celebrated Bathukamma with great pomp and show in various parts of Karimnagar town on Friday as a prelude to the festival.

Students of Jyothismati Academy CBSE School in Jyothinagar locality in the town, along with their teachers and mothers, celebrated Bathukamma on their school premises.

School chairman J. Vijaya Sagar Rao explained to students the importance of Bathukamma and worshipping Goddess Durga with flowers.

Students of Paramita Heritage CBSE School in Padmanagar locality celebrated the festival by playing ‘kolatam’. The school management organised competitions for students’ mothers and students enacted a play on the importance of Bathukamma and Navaratri. School chairman E. Prasada Rao, director Rashmita Prasad, Anukar Rao and others were also present.

Vivekananda Vidyanikethan high school students in Bhagathnagar locality celebrated Bathukamma Samburalu by playing around colourfully decorated Bathukammas and singing songs.

Celebrations were also held at Aphores School of Gen Next in Vavilapalli. Students participated in the immersion of Bathukamma in a makeshift pond on the school premises.

Blues Bells High School in Hanumannagar also organised Bathukamma festivities. School correspondent Sunitha Manohar Reddy participated in it. The festival was also celebrated at Saraswati Sishu Mandir School at Housing Board in the town.