Students oppose plea to up retirement age

Students and research scholars of Osmania University have opposed the government employee unions’ demand for increasing retirement age to 61 and said it was against the very spirit of the separate Telangana movement.

Students and Unemployed Front chairman Changani Dayakar in a statement here said employees could seek enhancement of wages and perks but they should not block employment opportunities of lakhs of youngsters who played a key role in the Telangana movement to see better employment opportunities. He said even a country like US had put restrictions on H1B visas to protect jobs for Americans.

The Chief Minister should realise the aspiration of the jobless. They would launch an agitation if the retirement age of government employees was increased.