Students on satellite-making mission

Anurag University signs agreement with ITCA for developing satellite

Anurag University has signed an agreement with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) for jointly developing Anurag Satellite (ANURAGsat).

This is part of the government of India’s prestigious initiative ‘75 Students’ Satellites Mission 2022;, celebrating 75 years of Independence this year.

L.V. Muralikrishna Reddy and K. Gopalakrishnan of ITCA, TSC Technologies CEO Nikhil Riyaz, Anurag University Chancellor U.B. Desai, University Vice-Chancellor S. Ramachandram, and AU CEO S. Neelima were among those present on the occasion.

Innovation culture

The ambitious Mission 2022 aims to launch 75 student-built satellites into orbit, with the larger emphasis on academia laying a foundation for science-based education and experience-based learning. Such initiatives help build an innovation culture in the country and prepare the future workforce in the emerging spaceTech and related sectors.

200 students

A statement from Anurag University said the varsity believed in education through experience and innovation, and 200 of its students from different engineering streams will be part of the mission for building competencies to design, develop, build, integrate, test, launch and monitor small satellites using hands-on experience under faculty supervision. Global Space Tech organisations from Israel, Serbia and Japan are among other nations taking part in this mission.