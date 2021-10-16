Students of Sri Chaitanya, Narayana bag top ranks in JEE Advanced

Chaitanya’s Mridul Agarwal is all-India topper, Narayana’s Santosh Reddy is State topper

The results of JEE (Advanced) are out and it’s time for coaching centres to bask in the glory of their students’ achievements.

Students of Sri Chaitanya Institutions have proved their mettle yet again bagging top ranks in all India open category — Mridul Agarwal (first), Chaitanya Aggarwal (8th), M. Hrushikesh Reddy (10th) and S. Divakar Sai (11th).

In the open category, its students also grabbed 26 ranks in top 100 ranks and 124 ranks in below 1,000 ranks, according to a statement issued by the academic director, Sushma. In all categories, she said students bagged nine out of the top 10 ranks, 93 in top 100 ranks and 436 in below 1,000 ranks.

“JEE Advanced 2021 results are a testimony to invaluable add-ons to online and offline learning, extraordinary programmes, micro-schedules, internal exams, ranking system, and hardworking faculty,” said Ms Sushma.

Founder-chairman of Sri Chaitanya B.S. Rao extended his appreciation to students, teachers and parents on this extraordinary feat.

Meanwhile, Narayana Group is also celebrating the performance of its students in the crucial entrance test. Its students bagged 30% of the all-India ranks taking the first, fourth and fifth ranks in the top 10 and also the top position in south India among girls, said managing director P. Sindhura Narayana.

Santhosh Reddy has emerged state topper securing all India fourth rank and bagged the first rank in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. He hails from Pochampally. Palle Bhavana secured first rank in girls’ category in south India.

In the open category, 24 Narayana students figure in the top 100 ranks. In all categories, 13 Narayana students are in top 10 and 74 are in top 100.

All-India topper Mridul Agarwal was an online training course student. Santosh Reddy and Sai Lokesh Reddy, who bagged the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, were classroom students, Narayana group said.

P. Sharani Narayana of Narayana said the results were possible due to the changed academic curriculum and examination pattern designed by the group to prepare students for online exam. Exclusive focus on error analysis, special sub-topic and topic-wise online mock test helped them excel, according to Puneet Kothapa, executive director of Narayana Group.