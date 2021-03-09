Students of Narayana, Sri Chaitanya ace JEE-Main

Hyderabad

09 March 2021 23:09 IST

Komma Sharanya of Narayana is all-India topper among girls

Students of Narayana Group and Sri Chaitanya Group shared honours in the JEE-Main results with over a hundred of them scoring 100 percentile.

In the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, several of their students scored big. Komma Sharanya of Narayana Group was the all-India topper among girls scoring 99.9990421 percentile while Challa Vishwanath was the Telangana topper.

57 score 100 percentile

A statement from Sri Chaitanya said 57 students scored subject-wise 100 percentile apart from bagging first and second positions in Andhra Pradesh in the EWS general category. In the general category, Sri Chaitanya’s Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai was ranked 10th, scoring 290 out of 300 marks. In EWS general category, Anumula Venkata Jaya Chaitanya and Gurram Hari Charan in AP stood in first and second positions, respectively. In OBC-NCL category, Bitra Sai Siddi Raghuram Saran stood first in AP.

Academic director Sushma said the achievement was possible as a result of the integrated programmes, micro-schedules, internal exams, ranking system, e-praghna online app, and a world-class faculty. Chairman B.S Rao congratulated the toppers and the faculty on the success.

Narayana’s app

Students of Narayana Group continued their supremacy with 43 of them scoring 100 percentile. Group managing director Sindhura Narayana and director Sharani said the success was a result of their well researched and definitive curriculum developed by experts, which gives strong emphasis on mastery of fundamentals and thorough conceptual understanding.

The duo added that an important aspect of Narayanites’ success in the JEE Main was due to nLearn, the group’s online examination practice and analysis application. With the JEE-Main being an online exam for the past three years, Narayana has kept pace with technology and has given students the same exam experience with the new JEE 2021 pattern.

On an average, Narayana students who appeared for JEE-Main 2021, had taken 30 full length online exams earlier. Over 10,000 tabs and computers complimenting the nLearn App on every Narayana JEE campus led to this achievement, said group executive director Puneet Kothapa.