Appreciating The Hindu’s commitment to education, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the newspaper created an opportunity to read and now it was providing the opportunity to learn.

Inaugurating The Hindu International Education Fair at Taj Vivanta here on Saturday, she called upon the students to explore the world and grab the opportunities using the professional guidance extended.

The Governor said she rescheduled her day’s meetings after The Hindu approached her to inaugurate the education fair, given her respect for the newspaper and also her desire to interact with students.

Recalling her own experiences as a medical student in Canada 25 years ago, she explained how her stay changed her outlook towards her profession, learning new things and implementing the same once she was back home. She cited how she picked up a few initiatives like placing toys in the paediatrics department to keep tiny tots smiling rather than frightened.

‘Ample opportunities’

Stating that the ‘foreign-returned’ tag is a pride in India, she said there are ample opportunities for students going abroad in terms of guidance and financial support — banks give study loans while the Central and State governments also extend financial aid. Students should make use of such opportunities and be successful.

Ms. Soundarajan reminded students to be ambassadors of India in the foreign countries that they visit for education or to reside. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new image for India on foreign soil, she said, adding that students going abroad should keep the Indian flag flying high.

She had everyone in splits when she recalled how a child she interacted with at an airport was inspired to become a Governor. The school girl was not willing to believe that Ms. Soundarajan was a Governor as ‘generally old men occupy the post’. After being informed that she was the youngest in the country to hold the position, the kid clicked a photo with her and declared her intention to become a Governor in future.

Ms. Soundarajan was presented with a framed picture of the Page 1 of The Hindu on the day she was born — June 2, 1961. Thrilled, she said it was great to read the paper of the day that she was born.

The Governor’s spontaneity was evident when she related to similarities between her and Telangana. Her birthday falls on June 2, the day Telangana was formed. Also, like Telangana, which is the youngest State in India, she is also the youngest Governor in the country. Often, she is referred to as TS (Tamilisai Soundarajan), which is also the acronym of Telangana State.

Ch.Prashanth Reddy, Resident Editor of The Hindu, Telangana; V. Ramesh, general manager, State Bank of India, LHO Hyderabad Circle; S. Sundaresan, Assistant Vice President - Advertisements, Chennai; Ch.Venkatarathnam, Senior GM-Advertisments (Telangana, AP and Odisha) were present.