Students give a tough fight at The Hindu Young World Quiz

Students of the Little Flower High School at Abids and Teja Vidyalaya in Kodad won The Hindu Young World Quiz 2020 in the junior and senior categories respectively.

The 20th edition of the longest-running competition conducted by The Hindu saw the participation of 196 teams (392 participants) from several schools at the Sundaraiah Vignana Kendra in Baghlingampally on Friday.

Six teams, each of 98 junior and 98 senior teams, made it to the on-stage final quiz, which was conducted by The Hindu’s resident quiz master V.V. Ramanan.

The on-stage final witnessed tough competition between the teams that vied for the top honours.

In the juniors category, Arham Farooqui and Akarsh Raj of Little Flower High School won the trophy. They were followed by T. Abhiram Reddy and G. Bala Varshith of Teja Vidyalaya, K. Anshu and D. Revanth of Sanghamitra School, Nizampet, Mayuk Jayasimha and Sitaramana of Gitanjali Devashala, Balamrai, S. Abhinav Krishna and Anshuk Patni of Sanghamitra School, Nizampet, and Animesh and Abhiraj of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Vidyashram, Jubilee Hills, in second to sixth positions respectively.

The quiz for seniors category was close towards the end as teams competed with almost same scores.

V. Sri Vardhan and V. Prashath of Teja Vidyalaya won the competition while the runners-up were Shashankh and Yasaswi from Gitanjali Devashala, Balamrai.

The third to sixth positions went to Sashish and R. Pavan Kumar of Lotus Lap Public School, Dilsukhnagar, N. Saidev and N. Shravan Kumar of Adarsh High School, Kodad, R. Dhrutvan Reddy and Hemanth Vasam of Johnson Grammar School (ICSE), Habsiguda, B. Sampath Kumar and A. Mokshagna of Teja Talent School.

Chief guest of the event LIC of India-Hyderabad, Senior Divisional Manager, Tapan Kumar Patnaik, Roots Collegium chairman B.P. Padala, Soulfull area sales officer, Y. Sudhakar Rao and Kushi TV producer Ravi gave away prizes and gift hampers to the winners and runners-up.

The winning team members were given bicycles along with prizes to all the finalists.

Mr. Tapan Kumar Patnaik congratulated the winners and finalists. He told students that participation was more important than winning. Parents and teachers from various schools were present.

The quiz was supported by LIC of India (title sponsor), Eveready Industries (gift partner), Soulfull (nutrition partner), Roots Junior College (knowledge partner), Krishna Pradeep 21st Century IAS (venue partner) and Khushi TV (channel partner).