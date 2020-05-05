Students from classes I to IX promoted to next class

After Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao assured that all students from classes 1 to 9 would be promoted to the next higher class for 2020-21 academic year, the government issued an order on Tuesday to that effect.

Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramchandran said in the order that the government, after careful examination of the matter and keeping in view of the hardship caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic decided. This will be applicable to all students of the Classes 1 to 9 studying in the government, aided and private unaided schools during the academic year 2019-20.

The decision was taken as the Summative Assessment (SA)-II examinations could not be conducted due to lockdown.