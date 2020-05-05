Students from classes I to IX promoted to next class

After Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao assured that all students from classes 1 to 9 would be promoted to the next higher class for 2020-21 academic year, the government issued an order on Tuesday to that effect.
Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramchandran said in the order that the government, after careful examination of the matter and keeping in view of the hardship caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic decided. This will be applicable to all students of the Classes 1 to 9 studying in the government, aided and private unaided schools during the academic year 2019-20.
The decision was taken as the Summative Assessment (SA)-II examinations could not be conducted due to lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.