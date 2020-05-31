Students draft plan to reclaim OU lands

The ‘illegal’ occupation of Osmania University peripheral lands has yet again brought into focus the need to save the lands and restore the glory of Telangana’s jewel.

The legality of the lands has been a bone of contention, particularly the peripheral areas where several colonies have come up over the years. The only solution to end this is to construct a compound wall and at the same time give it a shape on the lines of world-class universities — this is among the several measures suggested by students, alumni and teachers to keep the lands safe and turn the university into a tourist spot as well.

Senior faculty and students approached the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials with several suggestions, including constructing a compound wall, developing a walking and cycling track on the periphery on the lines of KBR Park, relocating people living in camps on the varsity campus, finding lasting solution to the controversial claims, refurbishing entry gates with little access to outsiders and ensuring the varsity showcases itself to the world in a grand way.

About 90 to 100 acres of the varsity land out of the 1,627 acres are now disputed with claims pouring in from all four sides of the campus. Moreover, there are 10 camps where people have been living for several decades. Students want these camps to be shifted outside.

A group of students and faculty members has submitted a representation to the GHMC seeking its help in giving shape to their ideas.

It is said the GHMC is ready to implement the suggestions if the government directs it to do so. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who is also an alumnus of the varsity, said plans suggested by the faculty and students can be viewed seriously. Since students are objecting to entry of private vehicles into the campus, the route can be closed with the Tarnaka-Adikmet road widened to accommodate the vehicle flow. They have also submitted some designs of their ideas.

A senior faculty member said the group suggested that the Adikmet road be widened till the Jamai-Osmania flyover for creating the alternate route and divert the vehicle from the campus main road. Residents of the camps inside the campus can be shifted by allotting them double bedroom houses and the residents apparently expressed willingness to it. These houses can be built by demolishing the residential quarters beside the Distance Education building and the present residents, too, can be accommodated there easily.

‘Awaiting CM’s nod’

Mr. Rammohan agreed to the suggestions that four massive gates can be built on the four sides — near police station entry, NCC gate entry, and one each at Ramanthapur and Habsiguda approach roads. These will lend it a world-class varsity look as India is bound to attract more foreign students. “The idea of a compound wall with walking and cycling tracks too are implementable. GHMC or HMDA can do it only if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gives his nod,” he added.