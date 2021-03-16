Students’ admission at Gandhi Hospital irks OGH doctors

HYDERABAD

‘Says a lot about the infrastructure available at OGH’

Senior faculty member and junior doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) were a disgruntled lot as Osmania Medical College (OMC) students who suffered from food poisoning were admitted to Gandhi Hospital instead of OGH on Tuesday.

For their part, officials said the 30 medicos were shifted to Gandhi Hospital as there was shortage of beds at OGH. Why the State government has not been sanctioning a new building for OGH despite repeated demands over the past few years has baffled the doctors there.

OGH has been facing space crunch for beds after the over-a-century-old In-Patient (IP) block was shut down in July last year following severe flooding during monsoon.

The tertiary care hospital has three bocks — IP Block, Quli Qutb Shah block, and Out Patient block.

The departments from the IP block were shifted to a pre-fabricated structure on the fourth floor of Quli Qutb Shah block. General Medicine, Orthopaedics departments are located on the same floor. The beds in both departments are always full.

“On some days, floor beds have to be arranged when number of admissions exceed bed capacity. Since OGH is a government hospital, patients are not asked to go to visit another hospital when beds are full. Shifting to this pre-fabricated structure was supposed to be a temporary solution but it has extended for far too long,” a senior doctor from the hospital said.

“Admitting OMC students at Gandhi Hospital speaks a lot about the infrastructure available at OGH,” said a faculty member.

Doctors reiterated that they are ready to attend more patients but sufficient resources have to be made available.