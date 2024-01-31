Student unions protest over Intermediate student’s suicide

January 31, 2024 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The ‘suicide’ of J. Akshita, an Intermediate first year CEC student of Telangana State Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College at Chinthakunta in Kothapally mandal on Monday night cast a pall of gloom over the government residential educational institution near here.

Akshita, 17, a native of Myadampally village in Jagtial district, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at her hostel room on Monday night while her roommates were away at the hostel mess, sources said. She left behind a suicide note stating that she was taking the extreme step upset over getting less marks in one of the subjects as recorded in the assessment report, police said, quoting the note purportedly written by her.

The family members of the victim blamed the faculty concerned and the staff of the residential school/college responsible for her suicide. The incident triggered protests by various student unions in front of the District Headquarters Hospital mortuary here on Tuesday. The protesters demanded action against those allegedly responsible for driving her to end life.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC and a detailed investigation into the case is underway.

(There is always someone to listen at: 040 66202000/2001 or 8142020033/44 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide prevention centre Roshni.)

