Student siblings win gold, silver in boxing

The siblings who won gold and silver medals.

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 22:30 IST

They are students of Telangana minorities society

Siblings studying at the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) did the State proud by winning gold and silver medals at the Boxing Development Federation of India’s National Boxing Championships.

Mohd Ajwad Ahmed, a student of TMREIS’ Asif Nagar Boys 1 school and his sister Ayani Sultana, studying in Golconda Girls 2 school, bagged the gold in 43 kg-46 kg category and silver medal in the 54 kg-57 kg category.

The winners are children of construction worker Mohd Ahmed. Proud of his children’s achievements, he said, “I am very happy that my children brought glory at national level. Due to COVID -19 pandemic, they had to face difficulties, but they never looked back. They did not stop practising and worked hard every day and today that dedication and hard work has paid.”

The winners thanked hief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and said, “Whatever we are today is because of the intensive coaching being provided by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society. We never imagined that we will get glory at Nationals at a young age.”