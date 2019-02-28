Student set ablaze in Warangal by classmate

In a ghastly incident, a youth doused his batchmate with petrol and set her ablaze here on Wednesday.

A degree final-year student of Vaagdevi College here, T. Ravali (20) was set ablaze by P. Avinash (21). The girl sustained 70% burns and is battling for life. She was admitted to MGM Hospital here initially and later shifted to a Hyderabad hospital for better treatment. Her condition is stated to be critical. A native of Ramachandrapuram village of Sangem mandal Ms. Ravali has been staying at a private hostel in Nayeemnagar near the college. The incident took place around 9 a.m. when she came out of her hostel and was heading to her college. According to eyewitnesses, the boy came on a motorbike and poured petrol on her before setting her ablaze.

Police say they were childhood friends and moved closely for many years. However, Ms. Ravali seems to have rejected Avinash’s marriage proposal and enraged, he took to extreme step. The accused belongs to Chennaram village of Wardhannapet mandal.

Students protest

Following this, a group of students staged a sit-in on Warangal-Karimnagar roadand also protested at the MGM Hospital. Speaking to The Hindu, city police commissioner V. Ravinder said they arrested the accused within no time and registered a case against him.

It may be recalled that a similar incident took place in 2008 where the accused S. Srinivasa Rao attacked one Swapnika of KITS College after she rejected his proposal. The girl and her friend were seriously injured and later Swapnika succumbed to her injuries. The accused and his two associates were killed in an encounter when they tried to overpower the police on the city outskirts.. There have been incidents of attacks on women in the past too.

Mr. Ravinder said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 D (stalking) of IPC were booked against the accused Avinash