Student, roommate found dead at Ghatkesar flat

February 27, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 19-year-old student and his roommate were found dead at their rented flat in Vijayapuri Colony of Chowdariguda, Ghatkesar, on Saturday. Police said a note, purportedly written by the student, was recovered from the flat that said he was taking the step as he was fed up with life. The roommate died after consuming certain pills, the officials said.

Thompala Nivas, a third-year B.Pharmacy student, was residing in a rented flat with Gorugula Sai Ganesh, 21, an employee at a mall in Ghatkesar, said police, adding: “They were staying there for the past two years. We found a note allegedly written by Nivas, asking his parents not to worry and that he was vexed with life. Preliminary investigation shows that Ganesh saw the body hanging and allegedly consumed some pills. His body was found in the bathroom.”

Police registered cases under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)