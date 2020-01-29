Hyderabad

Student jumps off school building, injured

more-in

Upset that he was allegedly chided for ‘misbehaving’ in the classroom, a Class VIII student jumped off the third floor of a private school under the S R Nagar police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. In the fall, the student had his right hand broken . He was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

The police booked a cases against the school management under Sections 338 of the Indian Penal code and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 9:34:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/student-jumps-off-school-building-injured/article30685416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY