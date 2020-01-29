Student jumps off school building, injured

Upset that he was allegedly chided for ‘misbehaving’ in the classroom, a Class VIII student jumped off the third floor of a private school under the S R Nagar police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. In the fall, the student had his right hand broken . He was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

The police booked a cases against the school management under Sections 338 of the Indian Penal code and the Juvenile Justice Act.