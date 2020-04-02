Student dies of cardiac arrest in ‘GHMC shelter home’

A 23-year-old student who reached Hyderabad from Wardha in Maharashtra and was on his way to native place in Tamil Nadu died from cardiac arrest at a GHMC shelter home on Wednesday.

The victim, Bala Subramani Logesh from Namakkal, was part of a group of 26 members, who were hitch-hiking all the way from Wardha, a distance of 460 km. They are pursuing Bsc (Agriculture) in Wardha.

DCP (North) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said that on Wednesday evening, the group was intercepted by the police in Bowenpally, and in accordance with lockdown regulation, the group was shifted to a home in West Marredpally.

“They were walking for the last ten days. We convinced them to stay in Hyderabad till the lockdown is over,” he said.

According to Mr. Shingenavar, on Wednesday evening after having dinner, Subramani suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“When contacted, his parents expressed their inability to reach here, and on humanitarian grounds we have sent the body to his native place,” the officer said.