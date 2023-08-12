Student collapses while performing dance at cultural event, dies

August 12, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Fresher’s Day celebrations at the Telangana State Model School in Gangadhara of Karimnagar district ended on a tragic note after a student collapsed on the stage during a dance performance and died of suspected cardiac arrest on Friday.

According to sources, Pradeepthi, 16, an intermediate first year student, collapsed on the dais while performing a dance on Friday afternoon. The staff immediately rushed her to a local hospital in Gangadhara after performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). However, her condition deteriorated. She died while being shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar a short while later.

The deceased hailed from Venkataipally in Gangadhara mandal.

