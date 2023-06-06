HamberMenu
Student booked for malpractice in JEE; probe under way

June 06, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The teenager was part of a WhatsApp group where he posted a picture of the answer sheet, to help a few of his friends in the group.

| Photo Credit: Representational Photo

The Market Police have booked a student for allegedly resorting to malpractice during the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced conducted at a centre near Patny on June 4.

The issue came to light on Tuesday when the police said the student was booked under Section 420 of the IPC and under the provisions of the State Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair means) Act.

It was reported that one of the four students, who was assigned to the SVIT Centre, reportedly the planner, was nabbed after invigilator of another centre near Dilsukhnagar alerted authorities.

The teenager was part of a WhatsApp group where he posted a picture of the answer sheet, to help a few of his friends on the group. The candidates were scattered across centres near Nacharam and Dilsukhnagar, police said.

Police seized the electronic devices the youths were carrying. As part of the investigation, notices were sent for further inquiry.

