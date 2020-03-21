Student attempts to end life at exam centre

A Class X student attempted to end his life by jumping from a school building in Serilingampally on Friday. The incident took place at Zilla Parishad High School, the centre allotted to him for the ongoing SSC examination.
According to the Chandanagar police, the 16-year-old victim from Papireddy Colony in the area was not interested in writing the examination and resorted to the extreme step.
Minutes before the exam started, the boy went to the first floor and jumped. He suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.
(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.