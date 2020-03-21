Hyderabad

Student attempts to end life at exam centre

A Class X student attempted to end his life by jumping from a school building in Serilingampally on Friday. The incident took place at Zilla Parishad High School, the centre allotted to him for the ongoing SSC examination.

According to the Chandanagar police, the 16-year-old victim from Papireddy Colony in the area was not interested in writing the examination and resorted to the extreme step.

Minutes before the exam started, the boy went to the first floor and jumped. He suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)

