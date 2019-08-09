Student among three killed as car hits lorry

Two persons, one of them a student, died on the spot and the third succumbed, after their car collided with a stationary lorry near Satamrai late on Wednesday night.

According to RGIA police, six persons were travelling in the car.

M. Anil Kumar (22), a private employee and resident of Bandlaguda near Kali Mandir, and P. Srikanth (20), a student and resident of Tondapally Shahbad, died on the spot. K. Harish (24), also a private employee, succumbed on Thursday.

The others in the car, Prashanth, Sai and Charan, who were injured, are being treated at LIMS Hospital in Shamshabad. Police said that the car was running at high speed and around midnight, crashed into a parked DCM lorry near SS Convention at Satamrai. The hazard light of the lorry was not on, police said.

The bodies were taken to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been booked against the lorry driver and an investigation is in progress.