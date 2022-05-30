Strong gales, unseasonal rain lash Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam

A sudden spell of unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of the district on Sunday afternoon disrupting power supply and uprooting trees in Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam and other places.

A giant tree was uprooted at the rear side of the Government area hospital in the temple town of Bhadrachalam under the impact of high velocity winds late in the afternoon.

The incident occurred close to the oxygen plant on the premises of the hospital building. However, no one was injured.

In Kothagudem, a huge tree fell on a parked autorickshaw near the railway station amid untimely rain that lashed the district headquarters town on Sunday afternoon.

Strong gales brought down trees and resulted in power outages in various colonies in and around the coal town.