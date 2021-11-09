Striving for accessible, affordable healthcare

HYDERABAD

09 November 2021 20:28 IST

FDR, Lok Satta launch ‘Towards Viable Universal Healthcare’ publication

In an attempt to ensure accessible, effective and affordable healthcare services for all, the Foundation for Democratic Reforms (FDR), along with Lok Satta party, released a publication titled ‘Towards Viable Universal Healthcare’ on Tuesday.

Lok Satta founder Jaya Prakash Narayana and FDR members were present during the release of the publication.

The key elements of this model are continuum of care through a publicly-funded family physician-led primary care system with choice and competition for all outpatient care, limiting secondary and tertiary-level hospital services to in-patient care upon referral, expanding the scope of Ayushman Bharat (and other public-funded single-payer health insurance or assurance schemes) to cover all secondary care procedures for all citizens while removing tertiary care services from its coverage, and making district and public teaching hospitals the mainstay for quality, cost-effective tertiary healthcare in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

“The additional cost of implementation of this model will be about ₹85,000 crore per year across the country which is about 0.4% of the GDP. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the additional cost will be about ₹1,900 crore and ₹2,600 crore respectively,” a press release informed.

They said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has turned attention of people to healthcare delivery in the country, healthcare crisis is not one of recent origin. The policy failings pre-date the pandemic and the prolonged neglect of the healthcare system has worsened healthcare challenges over time.

The rise in non-communicable diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease etc. would further burden the strained system, and increase healthcare expenditure.

“Consequently, about six crore Indians descend into poverty every year due to lack of access to quality and affordable healthcare services. In the two Telugu states alone, about 50 lakh people are descending into poverty every year on account of ill health,” they said, adding that there is a need to design a comprehensive healthcare system taking into consideration current and future requirements.