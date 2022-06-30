String of BJP leaders flock to north Telangana

Harping on its oft-repeated slogan of “double engine sarkar” to usher in comprehensive development, the BJP kickstarted a vigorous campaign in north Telangana by deploying several national leaders of the party including a host of Union Ministers to drum up support for the party’s massive public meeting slated to be held in Secunderabad on July 3.

A string of senior BJP leaders from various States including the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat flocked to the erstwhile composite Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal and other districts to revitalise the party cadre ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State capital to participate in the BJP’s national executive on July 2 and 3.

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar held a meeting with the party cadre in Vemulawada after offering prayers at the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple on Thursday.

The meeting reportedly discussed the measures to strengthen the party as well as its frontal organisations and expand its footprint across Rajanna Sircilla district in pursuit of the party’s mission to come to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections due next year, party sources said.

Addressing the party cadre at meeting held in Karimnagar on Thursday, BJP’s Rajasthan State president and MLA Satish Poonia said the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi steered the country on the path of progress in all spheres in adherence to the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas policy in the last eight years.

Slamming the TRS dispensation accusing it of unleashing “anti-poor” and “dictatorial regime”, he said: “The days of the TRS government are numbered as the BJP is poised to trounce it in the next year’s elections.”

He called upon all sections of people to make Mr Narendra Modi’s public meeting to be held in Secunderabad on Sunday, a grand success.

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar addressed a meeting of the party key functionaries in Peddapalli on Thursday evening.

In Khammam district, BJP MP and former BJP Uttar Pradesh president Laxmikant Bajpai held a meeting with the party’s local cadre and leaders in Khammam rural mandal on Thursday.

He exhorted the party cadre to strive relentlessly to bring the BJP to power in Telangana to enable the State accrue the benefits of a “double engine sarkar. “

BJP Kisan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy and others were present.