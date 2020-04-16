Striking nurses resume duties

The nurses employed on outsourced basis at Gandhi Hospital resumed duties on Thursday. They met Health Minister Eatala Rajender who promised to take their request to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

More than 200 outsourced nurses, working in COVID-19 isolation wards, had boycotted duties from Wednesday demanding that basic pay ranging between ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 35,000 per month be paid to them. They said that after working for over 13 years, their current salary was ₹ 17,500 per month.

B Meghamala, one of the nurses, said they met the Health Minister on Thursday afternoon.

"He said our request will be taken to notice of the Chief Minister. We resumed our duties in the morning," Mrs Meghamala said.

On the special incentive announced recently, president of the TS Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union M Narasimha and the nurses said 10% of gross salary turned out to be only ₹ 1,750. They requested a month's salary to be issued instead.